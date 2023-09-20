12,200 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,466,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,662,000 after buying an additional 363,900 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 9.0% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,788,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,867,000 after purchasing an additional 61,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 111.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 444,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 233,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $16,933,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harley-Davidson

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood purchased 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $49,996.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,637 shares in the company, valued at $101,260.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.18). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

