12,568 Shares in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.16% of Nutriband as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutriband by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutriband in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutriband by 74.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the period. 2.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutriband stock opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a market cap of $21.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.60. Nutriband Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

