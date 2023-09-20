14,200 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BGY opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.39.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

