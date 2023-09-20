15,057 Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,532,000 after purchasing an additional 138,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at $12,190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast during the third quarter valued at $11,336,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 116.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 146,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,183,000 after acquiring an additional 78,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 126.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $880.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $91.41.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MED shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MED

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,849.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown sold 15,154 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $1,403,260.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,893.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.