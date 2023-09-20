1,787 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATO shares. Barclays started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $114.09 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $97.71 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

