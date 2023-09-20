18,839 Shares in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE ESRT opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.26. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

ESRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESRT

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.