1,900 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 24.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 44.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.