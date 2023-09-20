1,919 Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $77,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,189.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Down 0.2 %

IBP stock opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $158.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.61 and a 200 day moving average of $126.93.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.21. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.