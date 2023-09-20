2,128 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 626.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 407 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $104.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $124.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 26.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Melius started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.