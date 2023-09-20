2,231 Shares in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,255,000 after buying an additional 33,665 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after buying an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,652,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,270,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.27. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.25%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

