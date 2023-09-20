2,284 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Generac by 83.2% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Generac by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Generac by 12.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $745,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 612,690 shares in the company, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,245. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $109.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $194.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.51 million. Generac had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. CL King started coverage on Generac in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Articles

