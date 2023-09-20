27,876 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 164.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 192,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 119,791 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,928,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,731,000 after acquiring an additional 293,559 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.20 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $12.16.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

