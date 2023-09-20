33,030 Shares in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,339 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth about $1,765,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.8% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

Alteryx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.15 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 34.87% and a negative return on equity of 172.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

