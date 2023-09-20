39,974 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GNW opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,470,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,854,760.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.