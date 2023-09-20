40,534 Shares in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at $574,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after buying an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $241.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

