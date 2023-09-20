4,787 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 127,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $83,863.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,879 shares of company stock valued at $473,817 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.32. nVent Electric plc has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

