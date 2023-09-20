5,077 Shares in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.6% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 111,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 11.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 96,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet lowered FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

