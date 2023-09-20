5,559 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 31,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 66.8% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

