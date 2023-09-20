6,171 Shares in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 665.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.08.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Insider Transactions at First Bancorp

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 1,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 903 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $25,256.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $332,703.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $36,573.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,268.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

