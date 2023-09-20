7,374 Shares in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NICE by 0.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 16.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after purchasing an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 12.6% during the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 981,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,598,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.
NICE Stock Performance
Shares of NICE stock opened at $177.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.82. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $231.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
NICE Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
See Also
