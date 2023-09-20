7,508 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

FTXN opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $31.77.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.4157 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.