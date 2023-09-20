83,640 Shares in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 83,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,500,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $93,883,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $67,824,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,769,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,242,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $85,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600. 11.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE:MODG opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.
Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.
