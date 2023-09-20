86,500 Shares in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.17% of G1 Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 23.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 83,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

GTHX opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $70.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.87.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.31. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.26% and a negative return on equity of 143.26%. The firm had revenue of $42.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

