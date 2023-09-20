Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $56.40 and a one year high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

