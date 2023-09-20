AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.11

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 15.11 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 16.20 ($0.20). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 15.90 ($0.20), with a volume of 627,760 shares.

AFC Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.08. The company has a market cap of £120.37 million, a PE ratio of -795.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 11.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at AFC Energy

In other AFC Energy news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,290.23). 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

