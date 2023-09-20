Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth about $20,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after buying an additional 1,755,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Price Performance

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 11.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.18. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 62.05%. The company had revenue of $445.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Affirm from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on Affirm

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $3,144,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,887,747 shares in the company, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.