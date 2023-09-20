Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 524.7% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $107.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $255,227.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,484. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

