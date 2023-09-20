Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.17

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2023

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.17 and traded as high as C$15.20. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$15.11, with a volume of 5,507 shares trading hands.

Algoma Central Stock Down 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$580.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALCGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$202.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$198.80 million. Algoma Central had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 15.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 2.2684766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Central Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.