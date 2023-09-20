APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in APA were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 54.3% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of APA by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after purchasing an additional 777,722 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 9.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after purchasing an additional 440,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of APA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after purchasing an additional 153,743 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of APA from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

APA stock opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 3.53.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

