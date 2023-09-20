Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Purchased by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,787 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer Aviation news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,173,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,446,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,173,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,446,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $1,297,125. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

NYSE ACHR opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). Analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

