Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,523 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 310.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Argan by 519.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Argan by 38.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Price Performance

Argan stock opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.52. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $31.26 and a one year high of $45.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $141.35 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 7.53%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Argan

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.