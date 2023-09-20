AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 338,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,774 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 9.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 39.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,831.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 7.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

