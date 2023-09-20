Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,902.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.25.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.42. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

