Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stake Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,838 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $51,472,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $205.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $246.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.83.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global cut Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.81.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,249,146.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,249,146.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.13, for a total value of $1,681,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,512,757.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,669 shares of company stock worth $64,591,344. 43.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

