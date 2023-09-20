Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 730.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $185.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.68. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

