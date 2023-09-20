Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.