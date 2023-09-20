Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,630 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,630 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,457,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,729,505 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $590,479,000 after buying an additional 1,085,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VMware by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,655,951 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $326,045,000 after buying an additional 971,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of VMware by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,169,206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $145,975,000 after buying an additional 970,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Trading Up 0.2 %

VMW opened at $166.42 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.26.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.25.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

