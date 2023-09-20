Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 25.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UEC opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.51 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

