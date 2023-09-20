Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 10,282 Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Solid Power by 37.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,242,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Solid Power Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SLDP opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $365.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 281.63%. The business had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Power, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

