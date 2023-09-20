Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

Amphenol stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.29. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.36%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 197,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

