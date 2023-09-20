Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $207,000 in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,236 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,324 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 490,772 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $3,757,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,723,880 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after buying an additional 148,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Zumiez Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.78 million, a P/E ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.48. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.65.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUMZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.