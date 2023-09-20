Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $212,000 in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF (NYSEARCA:SLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Steel ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Steel ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Steel ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Steel ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLX stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. VanEck Steel ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $71.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a market cap of $121.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Steel ETF Profile

Market Vectors Steel ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Steel Index (STEEL or the Index) by investing in a portfolio of securities that generally replicates STEEL. STEEL, calculated by the NYSE Alternext, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies predominantly involved in the production of steel products or mining and processing of iron ore.

