Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $47,000 in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,750 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $20,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,951,250 shares in the company, valued at $286,346,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 38,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $241,490.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,446 shares in the company, valued at $250,087.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,720,142 shares of company stock worth $20,944,469. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 70.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $62.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $4.55 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.27.

Rocket Lab USA Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

