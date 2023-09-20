Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $70,000 in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Price Performance

GCI opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.33. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $383.11 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $672.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gannett

In other news, CEO Michael Reed bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,244,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,673,822.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gannett Media and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 218 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.6 million and Sunday circulation of 4.1 million; 175 weekly print media; and 266 locally-focused websites.

