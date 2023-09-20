Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $135,000 Investment in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CYH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CYH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.43 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.52) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

