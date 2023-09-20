Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

RS stock opened at $268.53 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $168.24 and a 1 year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,588,641.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

