Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $52,000 Investment in Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE:PLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Platinum Group Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Platinum Group Metals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Down 3.2 %

PLG opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Group Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Group Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.