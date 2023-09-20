Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,668,000 after acquiring an additional 79,794 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,489,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on New Jersey Resources from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE NJR opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $38.07 and a 12 month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.79%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

