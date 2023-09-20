Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $683.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $32.45.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

