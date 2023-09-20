Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

JMIA opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.23.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

